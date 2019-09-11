Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. ( EPM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.14, the dividend yield is 6.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $6.14, representing a -52.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.83 and a 11.03% increase over the 52 week low of $5.53.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.