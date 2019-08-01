Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Evertec, Inc. ( EVTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.02, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $32.02, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.45 and a 42.88% increase over the 52 week low of $22.41.

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.53%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.