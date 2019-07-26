Eversource (ES) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 financial results on Aug 1, before the opening bell. The utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.59% in the las t report ed quarter.





Let's see how things are shaping up for this earnings season.Eversource's second-quarter earnings are expected to benefit from electric rate increases in its Connecticut Light and Power Company (CL&P) service territories. Earnings are also anticipated to get a boost from the water distribution segment and cost-saving initiatives undertaken by the company. However, higher interest expenses could offset some of the positives.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at 73 cents, which indicates growth of 3.95% from the year-ago reported figure.Our proven model shows that Eversource Energy is unlikely to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate), and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. It does not have right mix as you can see below.

Earnings ESP : Earnings ESP of the company is pegged at 0.00%.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Zacks Rank : It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Its favorable rank, when combined with the 0.00% ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings surprise in the to-be-reported quarter.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies worth considering from the same industry , as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Entergy Corporation ETR is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Black Hills Corporation BKH is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

