EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of EverQuote (EVER)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 47.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $21.7 in the previous session. EverQuote has gained 409.3% since the start of the year compared to the 7.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 6.7% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its las t earnings report on August 5, 2019, EverQuote, Inc. reported EPS of $-0.08 versus consensus estimate of $-0.15 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 9.53%.

For the current fiscal year, EverQuote, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $-0.46 per share on $217.66 million in revenues. This represents an 82.38% change in EPS on a 33.25% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $-0.34 per share on $265.52 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 26.09% and 21.99%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

EverQuote, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EverQuote, Inc. has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EverQuote, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EverQuote, Inc. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though EverQuote, Inc. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.