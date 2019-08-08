Evergy's (EVRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 58 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 3.3%. The second-quarter earnings were impacted by unfavorable weather conditions in its service territories.





GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 57 cents compared with 90 cents in the year-ago period.Evergy's total revenues came in at $1,221.7 million, improving 36.8% year over year. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,330 million by 8.4%.

Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses increased 23.9% year over year to $950 million due to higher fuel and purchased power, along with operation and maintenance costs.



Interest and related charges in the reported quarter were $95.4 million, up 63.4% from the year-ago level.



As of Jun 30, 2019, Evergy repurchased 20 million shares worth $1,128.7 million. Since the inception of the repurchase program, the company repurchased 36.3 million shares worth nearly $2.2 billion.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019 were $107 million compared with $160.3 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $7.12 billion compared with $6.64 billion on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $633.7 million compared with $397.2 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Guidance



Evergy reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.80-$3.00 per share.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

