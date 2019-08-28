Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EVRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.29, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $65.29, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $66 and a 20.48% increase over the 52 week low of $54.19.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.18%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVRG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDC )

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDL )

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF ( SPLV )

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF ( SPYB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an increase of 7.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVRG at 3.76%.