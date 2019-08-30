Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ( RE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $239.89, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RE was $239.89, representing a -7.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $260.51 and a 19.29% increase over the 52 week low of $201.09.

RE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). RE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.45. Zacks Investment Research reports RE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 436.34%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.