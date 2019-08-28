Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Evercore Inc. ( EVR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.92, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $75.92, representing a -31.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.23 and a 17.94% increase over the 52 week low of $64.37.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.15. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund ( DOO )

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund ( DIM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DOO with an decrease of -6.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 1.86%.