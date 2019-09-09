Quantcast

EVBG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.84, changing hands as low as $68.75 per share. Everbridge Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Everbridge Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EVBG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.94 per share, with $104.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.08.

