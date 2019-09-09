Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Evans Bancorp, Inc. ( EVBN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVBN was $33.4, representing a -29.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.50 and a 9.11% increase over the 52 week low of $30.61.

EVBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EVBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.