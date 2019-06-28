Evaluating Slack (WORK) Post Offering

Although considered by many to be part of the “stampede of unicorns” this year, the Slack (WORK) IPO last week was, compared to some others in the same vein, relatively un-hyped. It had neither the size of Uber (UBER) nor the name recognition of Pinterest (PINS), but at $17 billion and with half a million organizations using the free version of its work-based messaging app, it is respectable in both of those categories.

Still, a lot of the publicity around the launch seemed to focus primarily on a couple of negatives about the stock, but now that has died down and price action is the main concern, is it something worth buying at current levels?

The first of those negatives was the nature of the company. Prior to going public, Slack had never made any money. That is not that unusual these days; in fact it has become pretty much the norm for tech IPOs over the last few years. Worryingly in some ways, the number of offerings being made by unprofitable companies is starting to rival the period from 1998-2000.

That has many concerned that a similar bust is coming, but as Dana Cimilluca points out in this Wall Street Journal piece, there are a couple of differences this time around. Most of the tech IPOs in this wave have been around a while and have a proven sales record. They are young companies in the grand scheme of things, but their established status elevates them above investments that should only be considered by professional venture capitalists.

The other thing that has been mentioned is the nature of the listing itself.

This was not an IPO as such, but rather a direct listing. There are a couple of differences in that distinction. The first is that no investment bank is used to underwrite the offering and prop up the price in its aftermath. Pricing is left to market forces. The second, and the thing that had some people worried, is that a direct listing is not designed to raise capital. It is a way for existing investors to cash out by converting their ownership stake into stock for sale.

That does add some risk as there is no lock up period for early investors, and it raises a question as to why early investors seem to be in such a hurry to cash out. In this case, though, the lack of a big capital infusion following the listing in this case can be viewed as a positive.

The reason Slack is not offering more stock and raising capital is because it doesn’t need to at this point. It has more than $800 million in cash and equivalents on hand and no debt. Yes, losses were $447 million in the three years prior to the listing and the rate of negative cash flow is growing, but even so there is plenty of cash in the bank to allow time for an orderly transition to profitability.

If anything, the refusal to raise capital makes that transition more likely. There is always a temptation when a company goes public to raise as much capital as possible, which can sometimes lead to management pursuing an overly aggressive growth strategy. That was the problem that Twitter (TWTR) had following its IPO.

A large injection of cash led to a rapid expansion of the cost base, delaying profitability and making it harder to achieve. Slack, for now at least, is aiming to live within its current means and finance growth through revenue, not stock dilution.

The desirability of the stock at these levels therefore comes down to the potential for that growth. The biggest issue here is competition. If you have watched Shark Tank, you have probably seen Kevin O’Leary sneer as he tells someone that the lack of a proprietary nature to their business means that they will be “...crushed like the cockroaches they are,” and that is a danger for Slack.

Microsoft (MSFT), for example, launched a similar, entirely free corporate messaging app and Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL) is doing the same. The thing is though, O’Leary’s predictions of doom don’t always come true. There is an advantage to early entry into a space and to the name recognition and familiarity that comes with it and no matter how big the company, imitations often fail. For evidence, I give you Google+.

Slack will face challenges as it tries to balance growth and the transition to profitability -- all companies do. However, the growth rate so far and the potential for the future, as well as the nature of its listing, suggests that it can overcome those challenges, so now that the initial surge and fade of the stock has happened, it looks like something worth the risk.