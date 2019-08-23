EU's 100 bln euro tech fund scratches wrong itch

Shutterstock photo





By Liam Proud and George Hay

(The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brussels likes to "think big", especially at the start of a new European Commission term. Hence civil servants are pitching a 100 billion euro technology investment fund to incoming President Ursula von der Leyen, according to the Financial Times and Politico. Like many of the bloc's blue-sky ideas, it's ill-conceived.

European Union officials hope that 100 billion euros of capital, partly drawn from the bloc's existing venture-capital and R&D subsidy budgets, would foster home-grown champions. History is not encouraging.

For example, the existing system for funding strategic technologies, the so-called Important Projects of Common European Interest, is the opposite of fast-paced. It took four years to get the first project, on computer chips, through all the hoops. No country is supposed to get more than its fair share of the money, but most of the 1.8 billion euro pot went to French and German companies.

More important, lack of money isn't what holds back European tech startups. Venture capitalists invested $23 billion in the bloc last year, according to Atomico, compared with $5 billion in 2013. That's well below America's $130 billion, but the gap is closing. The cumulative valuation of European billion-dollar companies grew at 28% last year compared with 20% in the United States.

Meanwhile, European governments already fund the bloc's research and development more heavily than elsewhere: Just 55% of its aggregate R&D originated with businesses in 2015, reckons the European Political Strategy Centre, compared with 78% in Japan and 64% in America.

Where Europe lags most is later-stage funding, the EPSC reckons. That implies it should focus more on liquid equity capital markets rather than seed capital. That's a problem, given the EU's 27 different regulatory and judicial systems that have impeded attempts to establish a capital and digital single-market - a problem Chinese and American companies don't have. Europe's proposed tech fund would scratch the wrong itch.

