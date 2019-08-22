Euro-zone stocks fall after report Bundesbank sees no need for fiscal stimulus now

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Euro-zone equities swung intonegative territory on Thursday afternoon after Bloombergreported the Bundesbank ruled out fiscal stimulus measures rightnow, dealing a blow to hopes that Europe's top economy wouldconsider boosting spending.

At 1453 GMT, the euro-zone benchmark .STOXXE and Germany'sblue-chip DAX index .GDAXI were down 0.7%, hitting a day lowand reversing earlier gains.

The report citing two people familiar with the Bundesbank'sstance said Germany's central bank doesn't see a need for fiscalstimulus at this time, even though it expects the economy toshrink again this quarter.

