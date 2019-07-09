Quantcast

Europe's top court sets date for opinion on Facebook privacy

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Europe's top court will give an opinion on Dec. 12 on Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems' landmark case against Facebook , which will affect how hundreds of thousands of companies transfer personal data worldwide.

The date was set at the end of a Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) hearing on Tuesday in which the world's biggest social network, technology lobbyists and governments faced off against privacy campaigners led by Schrems, who has a record of winning important cases against Facebook.

At issue are standard contractual clauses used by Facebook and other companies to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world and whether these violate Europeans' fundamental right to privacy.

Cross-border transfers worth billions of dollars are a fact of life for businesses ranging from banks to carmakers to industrial giants.

The ECJ Advocate General's opinion will be non-binding but such opinions are influential and usually followed by the court's judges at a later date.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: FB


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar