European TV M&A belongs on the cutting-room floor



By Liam Proud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TV crossover shows are often gimmicky affairs wheeled out when writers have run out of ideas. Witness the dreary Family Guy-Simpsons episode from 2014 - long after both cartoons had passed their peak. European broadcasters like ProSiebenSat.1 should bear that in mind as Italian peer Mediaset pushes for tie-ups in the struggling sector.

With such heavy investment requirements, it's easy to make an argument for collaborating with a similarly-placed peer like Mediaset, which is controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family and bought almost 10% of ProSieben earlier this year. The Berlusconis have called for consolidation to ease the burden of projects such as expensive TV ad-targeting technologies. It wants to set up a Dutch holding company housing others assets including a stake in 1.7 billion euro, Madrid-listed Mediaset España Comunicación .

Yet Conze and his peers - such as Carolyn McCall at Britain's 4.3 billion pound ITV - should ignore the calls. About 70% of European broadcasters' TV operating costs stem from making and buying shows, Goldman Sachs analysts reckon. And since most of those shows are local-language productions, which don't travel well, the cost savings are small. Meanwhile, it's possible to cooperate on technology without introducing the complexity of a merger: the European Media Alliance, whose members include Britain's Channel 4 and ProSieben, sells pan-European digital ad space for different broadcasters.

The uninspired Family Guy-Simpsons tie-up's nadir was a contrived punch-up between protagonists Peter Griffin and Homer Simpson. Similar - if non-violent - spats are a risk when collaborating with strong characters like Berlusconi. Given the slim benefits on offer, European broadcaster M&A - like most TV crossovers - belongs on the cutting-room floor.

CONTEXT NEWS

- ProSiebenSat.1 on Aug. 7 reported 947 million euros of revenue for the second quarter of 2019, or 4% higher than in the same period a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin fell by almost 6 percentage points to 22.5%.

- Italian peer Mediaset on May 29 unveiled a 9.6% stake in the German broadcaster.

- ProSieben shares were flat at 0745 GMT on Aug. 7.

