European stocks tumble on trade war blows

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Technology stocks led a tumble inEuropean equities in early deals on Monday as investors fledfrom riskier assets after another exchange of blows by theUnited States and China over trade at the end of last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday hit back at a newround of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5% duty onsome $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods and demanded thatU.S. companies move their operations out of China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.51% by 0710GMT, with trading volumes thinned out by a UK holiday .FTSE .

Declines in markets were broad-based, but technologycompanies .SX8P , the most exposed to tariffs, were the biggestlosers with a 1.02% fall in the sectoral index.

German real estate stocks came under pressure after a reportthat Berlin's city government planned to cap rents. DeutscheWohnen DWNG.DE slid 3.8%, while Vonovia VNAn.DE fell 1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L13C