UPDATE 1-European stocks slip to 1-week lows on trade war hit



By Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Technology stocks pushed Europeanequities to a one-week low on Monday as investors fled fromriskier assets after another exchange of blows between theUnited States and China over trade at the end of last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday hit back at a newround of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5% duty onsome $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods and demanded thatU.S. companies move their operations out of China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

Losses in Europe were not as dramatic as those in Asiaovernight, after Trump on Monday said China had contacted U.S.trade officials overnight to say they wanted to return to thenegotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23I04L

But after falling half a percent at opening to hit itslowest level since Aug 16, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.33% by 0755 GMT.

"It's exactly according to our base case scenario which isthat trade war will continue to escalate, that's also the reasonwhy we don't put too much value to the latest comments," saidTeeuwe Mevissen, a senior market economist at Rabobank.

"We don't see a solution in the short term."

Trading volumes were thinned out by a UK holiday .FTSE ,but the declines were broad-based, with the technology index .SX8P , the most exposed to tariffs, the biggest loser with a0.59% fall.

European stocks have been volatile throughout August andworries the U.S.-China conflict will force the economy intorecession currently have the STOXX on course to lose around 4%.On the other hand, investors continue to expect major centralbanks to step in to counter the impact.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pledged to"act as appropriate" to keep the U.S. economy healthy, althoughhe stopped short of committing to rapid-fire rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

In other corporate-relevant newsflow, German real estatestocks came under pressure after a report that Berlin's citygovernment planned to cap rents. Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE slid3.3%, while Vonovia VNAn.DE fell 2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L13C

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxotticaESLX.PA rose 1.15% to hit arecord high after Reuters reported U.S. hedge fund Third PointLLC had built a stake in the company. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25L04B