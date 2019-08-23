European stocks sink after China retaliates with higher tariffs on some U.S. goods

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - All major European stock boursesturned negative and trade-sensitive stocks slid sharply onFriday after China announced plans to slap import tariffs onmore U.S. goods, escalating the protracted spat between theworld's top two economies.

Beijing said the new tariffs would apply to about $75billion worth of U.S. goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U00O

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.3% and theexport-heavy German blue-chip index .GDAXI was down 0.9% at1227 GMT. Both indexes were trading in positive territory beforethe tariff announcement at 1200 GMT.