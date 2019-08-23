Quantcast

European stocks sink after China retaliates with higher tariffs on some U.S. goods

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - All major European stock boursesturned negative and trade-sensitive stocks slid sharply onFriday after China announced plans to slap import tariffs onmore U.S. goods, escalating the protracted spat between theworld's top two economies.

Beijing said the new tariffs would apply to about $75billion worth of U.S. goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U00O

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.3% and theexport-heavy German blue-chip index .GDAXI was down 0.9% at1227 GMT. Both indexes were trading in positive territory beforethe tariff announcement at 1200 GMT.





This article appears in: Politics , Economy , Taxes , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar