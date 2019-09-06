Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks rise on China stimulus despite weak U.S., German data



* All major indexes book third week of gains

* Thyssenkrupp hits 2-month high on Kone bid report

* Automakers post biggest weekly gain since early April (Updates to close)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - European markets extended gains for athird day on Friday, as China's move to boost bank lendingoutweighed data showing slower-than-expected U.S. job growth anda fall in German industrial output.

In a strong week for European stocks after what investorssaw as a positive turn of political events in Britain, Italy andHong Kong as well as signals on resumption of U.S.-China tradetalks, the benchmark STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.7% for theweek, its third weekly gain in a row.

Shares in trade-sensitive chemical .SX4P and industrial .SXNP companies were the biggest percentage gainers on theSTOXX index after China's central bank said it was cutting theamount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, boostingliquidity to shore up the slowing economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25G020

Hopes of stimulus for major economies, hurt by a bruisingtrade war between the United States and China, have encouragedinvestors to take risk despite lingering worries about arecession.

Mixed jobs data from the world's largest economy, whichshowed U.S. hiring slowed more than expected in August althoughwage gains picked up, did little to change traders' bets on twomore rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

"European markets were trading higher before the jobs datacame out and reacted just slightly lower to that," said KenOdeluga, market analyst at City Index in London.

"The China news clearly had a positive effect on riskappetite, but it's quite in-line with well-telegraphed intentfrom Beijing to provide stimulus to stabilize growth."

Also feeding into the market are expectations that theEuropean Central Bank will cut interest rates when it meets nextweek, and point to possible further moves to head off a broaderdownturn.

Fresh data on Friday showed an unexpected fall in Germanindustrial output in July, adding to signs that manufacturers inEurope's biggest economy are struggling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N25H01I

Germany's DAX .GDAXI , however, was the outperformer onFriday with a 0.5% rise, helped by Thyssenkrupp AG's shares TKAG.DE which jumped 5% to a two-month high after Finland'sKone KNEBV.HE said it and a private equity partner would bidfor the elevator business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W59J

Auto shares .SXAP , despite cutting some gains on news ofU.S. probe against four automakers, notched their biggest weeklygain since early April.

Shares of BMW AGBMWG.DE and Volkswagen AGVOWG_p.DE closed nearly flat after reports the U.S. Justice Department wasinvestigating a decision of the automakers to reach a voluntaryagreement with California to adopt state emissions standardsviolated antitrust law. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0PC

Norway'sTelenorTEL.OL fell 3.4% after it scrapped a planto create a telecoms joint venture with Malaysia'sAxiata GroupAXIA.KL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X39N

Europe's energy index .SXEP was at the bottom of the STOXX600 as oil prices fell more than 1% amid worries aboutU.S.-China trade tensions. O/R (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh in BengaluruEditing by Frances Kerry) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328))