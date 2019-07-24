Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks flat ahead of ECB meet; earnings a mixed bag



* STOXX ends flat, STOXXE ends 0.2% higher

* Banks weak ahead of ECB meeting

* Tech, autos gain on trade optimism (Updates to close)

July 24 (Reuters) - European shares closed at a two-weekhigh on Wednesday as a slide in commodity stocks offset gainsfor chip and car makers ahead of a hotly-anticipated EuropeanCentral Bank meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed up barely0.05%. Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE underperformed with a 0.7%loss as miners slid on the back of falling iron ore prices inChina. .L

Euro zone stocks .STOXXE , however, added 0.2% as optimismover U.S.-China talks helped trade-sensitive sectors includingautos and technology, adding to upbeat results from chipbellwether Texas InstrumentsTXN.O overnight. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

European chipmakers ASM InternationalASMI.AS , InfineonTechnologies IFXGn.DE and SiltronicWAFGn.DE gained between2.3% and 6.5%.

Daimler AGDAIGn.DE gained 2.5% after saying it wouldintensify cost cuts after swinging to a quarterly loss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P0SR

Traders maintain that the next major move for the market mayhinge on how strong a signal the ECB sends on Thursday about support for growth, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's response aweek later.

"There is a feeling in this market that everything hangs onthe central banks and they have to satisfy markets," said CraigErlam, senior market analyst at Oanda in London.

"If you look at earnings, it's not that we are looking forcompanies to excel. Small beats and misses won't be latched ontoas much as they would be, if everything wasn't hanging on thecentral banks right now."

SHAKY

Stocks have been shakier in July since recovering from astrong selloff in May that was the worst in more than two years.

Investors have lowered forecasts for corporate earnings andthe latest batch of results accompanied purchasing manager (PMI)surveys that showed euro zone business growth was weaker thanexpected in July and would get worse. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00F

Banks .SX7P were among the hardest hit, falling 0.7%, aseuro zone government bond yields slid after the weak data, whichlifted bets the ECB would have to point strongly to policyloosening - or even deliver some. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3GD

Money markets are now pricing in around a 53% chance of a10-basis-point rate cut by the ECB, with a cut fully priced infor September.

Shares in Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE , in the midst of sweepingchanges to reboot its business, fell nearly 2% after it reporteda bigger than expected loss. Those in Britain's luxury car makerAston AML.L sank 26% after it cut its annual forecast forwholesale sales.

Commodities-linked stocks .SXPP slid 1.3%, with a fall iniron ore prices and a Liberium downgrade on miners taking sharesof Rio Tinto RIO.L down nearly 5%. IRONORE/

That offset gains for Broadcaster ITV ITV.L , up 6.8% afterit said a strong contribution to online revenue from realityshow "Love Island" helped limit a decline in first-half adrevenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P1IK

Finland'sValmetVALMT.HE extended losses for a secondday, falling nearly 8% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after theindustrial machinery and equipment maker reported quarterlyresults below estimates. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;editing by William Maclean)