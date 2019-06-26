Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks fall for fourth day on Fed, trade anxiety



* Trade anxiety looms on mixed signals from Washington

* Fed quashes bets on half-point July rate cut

* German shares outperform on Thyssenkrupp jump

By Susan Mathew

June 26 (Reuters) - European shares eased in low volumes onWednesday, pulled down by disappointment about U.S. FederalReserve comments on interest rate cuts overnight as well asmixed signals from Washington on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% as itextended losses to a fourth day, on course to end a three weekgaining streak fueled by expectations of more monetary stimulusglobally and hopes of a revival in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Real estate, healthcare and utilities led declines onWednesday, while banks - which tend to benefit from higherinterest rates - auto and energy stocks, outperformed.

Drugmakers Novartis NOVN.S and RocheROG.S fell 2% and0.7% respectively, and weighed on Swiss shares .SSMI whichdeclined 0.6% amid a row over stock market equivalence betweenSwitzerland and the European Union. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X2VR

"It feels like there is a bit of a rotation in terms of whathas been up in the run up to this weekend's event has started tofade and vice and versa," said Mark Taylor, sales trader atMirabaud Securities in London.

The healthcare sector - a defensive play - gained around 5%over the last three weeks.

On the Sino-U.S. trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary SteveMnuchin said U.S. and China were 90% through in making headwayin resolving the trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X3SRMKTS/GLOB

But President Trump later threatened to impose more tariffson Chinese goods, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting betweenPresident's Donald Trump and Xi Jinping over the weekend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

"It's always been this last 10%....Now its a case of you'drather see the actual event now that it's a just few days away,than listen to a continued barrage of rhetoric," Mirabaud'sTaylor said.

The trade comments came after the Fed quashed market hopesfor a 50 basis point cut in its key borrowing rate next monthlate on Tuesday.

European markets saw their biggest sell-off in more than twoyears in May, hit by a cocktail of concerns over trade tensions,the global economic cycle and Brexit, and are on course toreverse those losses, but traders say the mood is shaky.

"We're pleased that the macro has been stabilised thanks tocentral banks, but that doesn't mean we are suddenly sereneabout putting our foot on the accelerator in equities," saidGuillaume Lasserre, chief investment officer at Lyxor AssetManagement.

On the day, German shares .GDAXI outperformed, thanks to anear 7% jump in ThyssenkruppTKAG.DE spurred by a report of apossible offer from KoneKNEBV.HE for the company's elevatorbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X4ZA

