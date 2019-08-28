Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European stocks fall as recession fears ramp up



* Treasury yield curve inversion gets steeper

* BP Plc gains on deal to exit Alaska

* Technology hardest hit among major sectors (Adds comment, updates prices)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - European stock markets slid on Wednesday,led by technology companies, as fears that major economies mightbe on the brink of a recession intensified.

A deep inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve once againrattled investors worried about economic growth in the face of aU.S.-China trade war that is now in its second year and isweighing on the global economy.

The euro zone's government bond yields edged towards recordlows on Wednesday. The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.45% by 0800 GMT, with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI weighing with a 0.52% drop.

The technology sector .SX8P fell 1.2%, hit by a forecastcut from U.S. software company Autodesk IncADSK.O . Softwareprovider SAP SE SAP.DE , chipmaker Infineon Technologies AGIFXGn.DE and payments company Wirecard AGWDIG.DE fellbetween 0.8% and 1.5%.

"The relative lull in the markets now belies investors'anxiousness who are fretting over global downside risks," HanTan, Market Analyst at FXTM, wrote in a note.

"Investors cannot rule out another spike in U.S.-China tradetensions coming out of the blue in the near-term, which ensuresthat markets will remain trepidatious for the time being."

The trade dispute is putting an increasing strain on theglobal economy, forcing policy makers to respond with fiscalstimulus to bolster growth.

A sharp escalation in the tariff war between the world's twolargest economies this month has put the benchmark index ontrack to end August about 3.5% lower.

Italian stocks .FTMIB posted the smallest losses amongEuropean bourses, down 0.20%, after posting two straightsessions of gains as the two parties trying to form a newgovernment in Rome appeared close to a coalition deal onTuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1GY

British American TobaccoATS.L fell 1% and Imperial BrandsIMB.L 2%, weighing on the STOXX 600, after news on Tuesdaythat Philip Morris PM.N and AltriaMO.N were in talks toreunite.

A bright spot was the 1.2% gain in British oil major BP PlcBP.L , which gave the biggest boost to the main index, afterthe company agreed to sell its Alaskan properties for $5.6billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co.urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3SR