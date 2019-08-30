European stocks extend rally as real estate firms surge

Shutterstock photo





Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks on Friday extended gainsfrom the previous session, helped by a surge in German realestate companies and on relief that trade tensions between theUnited States and China were easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.31% by 0715GMT, after hitting near one-month highs on Thursday.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE , Vonovia SEVNAn.DE and LEG Immobilien AGLEGn.DE rose between 3.6% and 10%.

Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB was set to post itsthird straight session of gains, up 0.24%, as the countryappears to be moving closer to ending a three-week politicalcrisis with the collapse of one government and the arrival ofanother. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P5X9 (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250))