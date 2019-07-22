Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks end quiet trading session barely up



* Spanish stocks, mostly banks, underperform

* All eyes on ECB, Fed interest rate meetings

* Energy stocks rally on rising oil prices (Updates to close)

July 22 (Reuters) - European shares ended flat on Monday asa summer lull hit trading volumes at the start of a pivotal weekthat will see the European Central Bank meet over monetarypolicy and a deluge of corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed up just 0.07%, with just 151.5 million shares changing hands at theclose versus its thirty-day average of 1.8 billion.

However, an index of euro zone stocks .STOXXE closed 0.22%higher as Italian shares .FTMIB recovered some ground afterpolitical uncertainty drove their worst day in two months onFriday. Investors are gearing up for a showdown between Italy'scoalition partners this week that could raise uncertainty aboutthe future of the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M0ED

"Equity markets have fallen slightly in the past few days,more so in Italy than others, but in most cases they are stillclose to record highs. They are not particularly well-positionedfor a negative event," said Simona Gambarini, a marketseconomist at Capital Economics in London.

Investors are focussed on the ECB meet on Thursday, withmoney markets pricing in a more than 50% chance of a 10 basispoint cut in interest rates and bond investors expecting atleast a clear promise of action in September to counter slowinggrowth.

That meeting and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve' statementare likely to determine whether a rebound in shares since theworst falls in more than two years in May will continue orstall. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N01Z

The main STOXX index hit a session high in afternoon trading following a South China Morning Post report that U.S. tradenegotiators could visit China next week for their firstface-to-face talks with Chinese officials since the G20 meetinglast month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2RZ

Trade-exposed sectors such as technology .SX8P andautomakers .SXAP rose, with chipmakers Infineon TechnologiesIFXGn.DE , SiltronicWAFGn.DE and Dialog SemiconductorDLGS.DE gaining between 2.3% and 4.2%.

Spanish banks were a weak spot ahead of earnings from theeuro zone's biggest bank by market value, Banco Santander SAN.MC , on Tuesday. The broader banks index .SX7P was down0.3%.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signalled onMonday that his Socialist party was close to forming agovernment with far-left Podemos, which would pave the way forhim to be sworn in by parliament. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N3TU

The first confirmation vote is scheduled for around 1800(1600 GMT) on Tuesday, almost three months after an inconclusivenational election left the Socialists as the biggest party butshort of a majority.

"His alliance with Podemos to form a very leftistgovernment, probably concern a lot of investors, particularly ifthey're close to market-sensitive ministries such as treasury,finance, labour, housing, etc," a trader in Spain said.

The biggest gainer on the STOXX index was Dutch healthtechnology firm Koninklijke Philips NVPHG.AS , up 5.7%, afterreporting better-than-expected quarterly salesgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N0GH

Energy shares .SXEP were again among the top gainers,tracking a rise in crude prices due to tensions in the MiddleEast and propping up London's commodity-heavy blue chip index .FTSEO/R.L

Shares of British fashion retailer TED.L surged 13% to thetop of London's FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC after reports itsfounder and former chief executive Ray Kelvin would support aprivate equity buyout months after he quit over allegations ofmisconduct. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N1ES