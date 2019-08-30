Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks end brutal August on a positive note



* Real estate firms rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

* Tariff reprieve lifts markets for second day

* STOXX 600 posts best week since June (Recasts with new comment, updates to close)

By Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks scaled fresh one-monthhighs on Friday, wrapping up a brutal month on a positive noteas investors took comfort from Chinese and U.S. willingness toreturn to trade talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% to hitits highest level since Aug. 2, building on the previous day'srally after both China and the United States indicated they werediscussing the next round of negotiations in September.

Tariff-sensitive commodity-linked stocks .SXPP rose 2.5%,automakers .SXAP 1% and technology stocks .SX8P gained 0.9%.

"The trade situation is still tense but in the meantimetraders are happy to buy back into the stock markets," saidDavid Madden, analyst at CMC Markets in London,

"Although things can change very quickly, so far it lookslike we are heading into September on a somewhat optimistic notein relation to U.S.-China trade talks."

The real estate sector .SX86P jumped 2% and was set topost its best day since Oct 2018, as German real estatecompanies gained after a report said a rent freeze in Berlincould be watered down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q1QB

German real-estate firms Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE , VonoviaSE VNAn.DE and LEG Immobilien AGLEGn.DE rose between 4% and9%.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE ended the day 0.3% higher butjust shy of having its worst month in four years as sterling'srecovery, the U.S.-China trade spat and a sharp drop in miningstocks took its toll on the export-heavy index. .L

Most European indices have racked up losses this monthbarring Denmark.OMXC20 , Romania.BETI and Switzerland.SSMI , as an inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curveexacerbated concerns about economic growth in the face of theU.S.-China trade war.

Italy's FTMIB .FTMIB , the best performing eurozone stockindex in August, fell short of recording a monthly gain afterthe 5-Star movement unsettled its potential coalition partnerDemocratic Party (PD) with tough terms. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q4A0

Milan shares had rallied this week on growing optimism abouta new coalition government at the centre, weeks after Leagueleader Matteo Salvini pulled support from a coalitionarrangement that formed Rome's central government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q4A0

