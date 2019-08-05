Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European stocks dive to 2-month lows on China worries



* STOXX 600 posts biggest 2-day drop since June 2016

* Miners hit as metals prices sink

* Linde rises after second forecast hike this year (Updates to close)

By Susan Mathew

Aug 5 (Reuters) - European shares sank to a two-month low onMonday as a global sell-off spurred by trade tensions deepened,sending China's yuan to its lowest in more than a decade andsinking trade-sensitive mining, luxury and technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.3%, which,taking into account Friday's losses, made for the biggesttwo-day drop in more than three years as traders dumped sharesin favour of perceived safe-havens like government bonds.

Mining groups Rio Tinto RIO.L and BHP BHPB.L fell morethan 2%, while steel producer ArcelorMittalMT.AS lost morethan 4% as Beijing allowed the yuan CNY=CFXS to breach7-per-dollar, making copper and iron more expensive in theirbiggest global market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25102QIRONORE/MET/L

The commodities-linked stocks index .SXPP fell 2.9% to itslowest in seven months.

The yuan's move on Monday was viewed as a clear sign Chinawould not back down in the face of President Trump's threat ofnew tariffs on imports, meaning the trade conflict may getworse. Trump himself called the move "currency manipulation" anda "major violation". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

"Today's move puts added pressure on the equity marketsglobally because obviously ... China is not giving in, China isfighting back," said Andre Bakhos, Managing Director atU.S.-based New Vines Capital. "Nobody likes this uncertainty."

Trump's threat last week to slap 10% tariffs on another $300billion in Chinese imports, plus disappointment about the U.S.Federal Reserve's rhetoric, have halted what had been a steadyrecovery for stock markets since a sell-off in May.

Luxury stocks such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH LVMH.PA andwatchmakers Richemont CFR.S and Swatch UHR.S , which derive alarge part of their revenue from China, gave up between 3.9% and6.8%, pushing the personal and household goods index .SXQP down 3.5% - the most among major sectors.

Software company SAP SAPG.DE was among the biggestdecliners on the STOXX 600, while chipmakers AMS AMS.S ,InfineonIFXGn.DE and STMicroelectronic STM.MI also fell.

Asia-focused bank HSBCHSBA.L was also one of the biggestdrags on the main index, down 3%, after it announced thedeparture of Chief Executive Officer John Flint, a shock moveaimed at speeding up progress on priority areas such as theturnaround of its U.S. business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25105O Gas producer Linde LIN.N rose 2.5% and was the biggestboost for the STOXX 600 after quarterly results topped forecastsand underpinned a second increase to full-year forecasts thisyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512ZO