Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-European stocks close tad higher, led by gains in banks, energy



(Corrects paragraph 2 and bullet to say banking index recordedits best five-day rally since "April 2017", not "December 2016";corrects day to "Tuesday" from "Monday" in paragraph 1)

* Healthcare, utilities, food and beverages fall

* Banks log best 5-day run since April 2017

* Ferrari drops in profit-taking after new models unveiled

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A rally in banking shares and otherrecently battered sectors such as oil and gas and automakerskept the mood buoyant in European stock markets on Tuesday, asinvestors speculated over policy measures by the EuropeanCentral Bank later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX , after opening inthe red, closed 0.1% higher as the banking index .SX7P climbedfor a fifth session, its best five-day rally since April 2017.

Oil and gas .SXEP , basic resources .SXPP and automakers .SXAP - among the worst-hit sectors this year on worries overthe U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and a global slowdown - gainedbetween 0.2% and 2%.

Investors seeking value were out in full force, buyingstocks that have lagged the broader markets this year anddriving a turnaround in early losses.

The Austrian stock index .ATX , one of the worst performersof 2019, rose more than 1%, while Swiss shares .SSMI , a topperformer, dropped 0.4%.

"Buying the winners and selling the losers has worked reallywell since the middle of February, but we think performance hasbeen too good," Jefferies strategists wrote in a note.

"We think rotating back to valuations mattering makes senseand we have started to see this happen here in September."

Banks .SX7P outshone amid a recovery for euro zone debtyields as investors tempered hopes of aggressive easing measuresfrom the ECB even as the central bank is expected to cut itsdeposit rate for the first time since 2016 and restart an assetpurchase programme. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2EQ

"There seems to be anxiety in the market over how much theyhad already priced in and maybe uncertainty over whether the ECBwill deliver to that extent," said Bas van Geffen, an ECBquantitative analyst at Rabobank.

The broad rally in euro zone banks helped Spanish lenderssuch as CaixabankCABK.MC , Banco Sabadell SABE.MC and Bankia BKIA.MC overcome early weakness after the European Court ofJustice said the IRPH mortgage price index used during Spain'sproperty crisis could be considered abusive, potentially causingbanks to pay compensation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2611ZQ

Meanwhile, defensive sectors such as healthcare .SXDP ,utilities .SX6P and food and beverages .SX3P were among thebiggest losers. The stocks had been in high demand over the pastthree months amid trade and growth uncertainties.

After a turbulent August, stocks globally were on a firmerfooting amid expectations of stimulus from major central banks.Those hopes were further underpinned by weak factory data fromChina showing prices shrank in August at their fastest pace inthree years. MKTS/GLOB

Technology stocks .SX8P , a key growth sector, fell about1%, tracking their U.S. counterparts lower. .N

JD Sports JD.L topped the STOXX 600 after it reportedhigher first-half pretax profit, helped by more demand for gymapparel and premium-branded fashion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26117S

Shares in French utility EDF EDF.PA sank 7% after warningit had discovered problems with the weldings and othercomponents in some of its nuclear reactors, raising fears aboutpotential closure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2611LO

Italian shares .FTMIB , meanwhile, dropped 0.6% after areport the new ruling coalition government plans to raise the2020 budget deficit target to around 2.3% of economic output,bringing it very close to the 2.4% level that almost triggered aEuropean Union disciplinary procedure against Italy this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N1H600Y

Ferrari NV's shares RACE.MI dropped 6% to the bottom ofthe FTSE MIB index, with investors booking profits after the automaker unveiled two new cars on Monday. The stock is still up59% this year.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ European defensives outperform in 2019 https://tmsnrt.rs/2A5a6rI ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>