UPDATE 2-European stocks close down as London lags, banks shine



* London shares weak as pound strengthens

* Upbeat export data helps Germany rise

* Banking shares rally ahead of ECB meeting (Updates to close)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - European stocks finished lower on Mondayas Britain's export-heavy FTSE index tumbled due to a strongerpound, while selling in defensive sectors such as healthcare andutilities dented early gains in markets.

After rising as much as 0.2% after a surprise rise in Germanexports and hopes of stimulus from the European Central Banklater this week, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gaveup gains as the day wore on.

The index closed down 0.3%, ending a three-day run of gains,as internationally focused shares of the FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 0.6% following gains for the pound on optimism thatBritain will not crash out of the European Union without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N23J01Z

However, investors were mostly looking ahead to the ECB'spolicy meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is expected tointroduce a new wave of monetary stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583SA

Europe's banking index .SX7P , the worst performer thisyear among major subsectors, rose 2.2% to hit more than aone-month high.

The index has recovered from near 8-year lows hit inmid-August amid a broad recovery on hopes of a resolution to theU.S.-China trade dispute and in the past weeks, as investorstempered expectations of aggressive easing measures from theECB.

"Rhetoric from ECB speakers suggests that markets may beoverestimating the size of a QE package and the ECB mayunderwhelm on the size of asset purchases, while simultaneouslycutting front-end rates," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in aclient note.

"For economies where the financing is largely provided bythe banking system, a steeper curve helps to facilitate theprovision of credit. In order to stimulate growth, the ECB isunlikely to be pleased with another reversal."

Banking-heavy indexes of Milan.FTMIB and Madrid.IBEX rose about 0.2%, with Santander's shares SAN.MC gaining 2.4%after the Spanish bank said it would raise its ownership of itsMexican business to 91.65% from 74.96% after a stock exchangeoffer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0L5

Automakers .SXAP , meanwhile, jumped 2% after upbeat Germanexport data in July, while dimming chances of a no-deal Brexithelped Germany's carmakers, whose key destination is Britain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2600WX

Also helping Frankfurt-listed shares .GDAXI close 0.3%higher, a report said Germany was considering the creation of a"shadow budget" that would enable Berlin to boost publicinvestment beyond the restrictions of constitutionally enshrineddebt rules, sources told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603E0

On the other end, shares of defensive sectors includinghealthcare .SXDP , food and beverage .SX3P and utilities .SX6P , which have enjoyed a strong run-up this year, fellabout 1.7%, weighing on the STOXX 600.

Shares in Air France AIRF.PA slid 10% to the bottom of theindex after disappointing August numbers, while IAG ICAG.L fell 1.5% as British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike.Together, the stocks drove the travel and leisure sector .SXTP down 0.5%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in BengaluruEditing by Gareth Jones) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328))