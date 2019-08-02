Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares tank after Trump threatens new China tariffs



* Trump warns of 10% tariffs on $300 billion Chinese imports

* Miners, carmakers, chip producers lead losses

By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - European stock indexes dived by as much as2% on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of newtariffs on China sank stock markets worldwide and senttrade-sensitive sectors like mining and carmakers into atailspin.

Abruptly ending a temporary trade truce between the twocountries, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariffs on $300billion of Chinese exports to the United States from September1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Spooking investors further, Bloomberg reported that Trump isscheduled to make a statement on trade with the European Unionat 1745 GMT on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B00F

That sent the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX down 1.9% to asix-week low, with the basic material sector plunging 3.9%, andthe auto .SXAP and tech sectors .SX8P sliding 2.7%.

"The announcement will only serve to create additionaldownward pressure on business confidence," said Mark Haefele,chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrotein a note.

"If businesses stop hiring (as a result), this would greatlyincrease the risk of a recession."

Chipmakers Siltronic WAFGn.DE , InfineonIFXGn.DE ,STMicro STM.MI and ASMLASML.AS dropped by 4% to 6% whileFrance's CAC 40 .FCHI and Germany's DAX .GDAXI , oftenregarded as among the most sensitive markets to trade nerves,lost around 2.3%.

Most of Europe's main markets were set for their worst weeksince a slide in May, when a sudden break-down in trade talksbetween the two countries hammered markets.

A rally since then had been fueled by hopes that majorcentral banks would adopt looser monetary policy to offset thetrade war's impact on growth, but the European Central Bank andthe U.S. Federal Reserve both disappointed investors last monthwith stances that were more cautious than expected.

Adding to the auto sector's woes, Italian tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI slipped 4.6% after cutting revenue guidance for thesecond time this year, joining a string of suppliers hit by abroader auto industry downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X7WZ

"We now see a higher risk that tariffs could also be placedon auto imports," UBS's Haefele wrote. "Back in May, Trumpannounced that a decision on auto tariffs would be delayed bysix months to allow time for negotiations, and it appears thatlittle progress has been made since then."

Corporate earnings for the second three months of the yearcontinue to pour in. French lender Credit AgricoleCAGR.PA slipped 5.3% after it said that a weak performance at itscorporate and investment unit had weighed on its profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23O007

