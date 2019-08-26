Shutterstock photo

European shares steady as trade tensions ease; Italy outperforms



* Trump says China wants to return to negotiating table

* Italian stocks up 1% as government deal edges closer

* German real estate stocks hit by Berlin rent cap

By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 26 (Reuters) - European shares stabilised on Monday astrade tensions between the United States and China easedsomewhat while potential for a coalition arrangement to form anew government in Rome thrust Italian stocks higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended flat,clawing back ground after a Friday sell-off ignited by yetanother tit-for-tat round of tariffs between the world's twolargest economies.

Trading volumes were thinned out by a UK holiday .FTSE .

European equity markets were almost certain to follow theirAsian counterparts into deep losses but recovered after U.S.President Donald Trump said Beijing had contacted Washington tosay it wanted to return to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

The change in tone came after China said it was willing toresolve the trade dispute with U.S. through "calm" negotiation.

Trade-sensitive auto stocks .SXAP led gains on thebenchmark, having fallen 2% in the previous session after Chinaannounced fresh tariffs on certain U.S. goods.

"We are expecting a trade deal between China and U.S.towards the end of the year, but that further escalation was inour scenario," said ING economist Timme Spakman.

On one hand it would inflict more pain on China and increasewillingness to make a deal, though Trump will also be in need ofa deal ahead of U.S. elections, Spakman added.

In the meantime, sentiment remains jittery. Munich-based Ifoinstitute said its business climate index fell to the lowestlevel since November 2012, a further sign of the expected damageto the Garman economy, Europe's largest, from the U.S.-Chinatrade conflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1DX

In corporate news, German real estate stocks came underpressure after a report that Berlin's city government plans tocap rents. Shares in Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE slid nearly 3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L13C

European stocks have swung wildly in August over worriesthat the U.S.-China trade war will eventually tip the globaleconomy into recession, setting the STOXX 600 on course to endAugust lower. ITALY UPLIFT

Italian markets outperformed, with Milan's FTSE MIB .FTMIB closing 1% higher as the opposition Democratic Party (PD) andthe anti-establishment 5-Star Movement moved closer to a deal onforming a coalition government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1W0 The sticking point lingering between the two traditionallyantagonistic parties is whether or not caretaker prime ministerGiuseppe Conte stays in his job to lead a new alliance.

"With all major players of the centre-left apparently eagerto avoid snap elections, chances are that the distribution oftop jobs can eventually be resolved," said Berenberg economistHolger Schmieding.

If they fail to come an agreement, Eurozone's third-largesteconomy could be staring at months of political uncertainty at atime when it is facing economic stagnation, a mounting fiscaldeficit and potential conflict with the European Union over itsbudget plans. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Patrick Graham and David Goodman) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))