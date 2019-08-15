European shares steady after steep sell-off

Shutterstock photo





Aug 15 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday,after a brutal sell-off was fueled by global recessionary fears,but investors were hoping central banks would step in to easemonetary policy and soothe markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0710GMT, gaining some ground after dropping to near six-month lowshit in the previous session.

In earnings news, strong numbers from beer maker CarlsbergCARLb.CO and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO pushed shares of both Danish companies higher.

Drillisch DRIG.DE and United InternetUTDI.DE slidlower, after the German telecom firms cut their profitoutlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A5T8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A5BO

