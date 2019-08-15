Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares stable after steep sell-off; Banks weigh



* Stocks trading ex-dividend weigh on FTSE 100

* U.S. yield curve remains inverted for second day

* Carlsberg, Moller-Maersk up on upbeat earnings (Adds details, comments; Updates prices)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - European shares stabilized on Thursday,after a brutal sell-off was fueled by global recessionary fears,but investors were hoping central banks would step in to easemonetary policy and soothe jittery markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat at 0828GMT, after dropping to near six-month lows hit in the previoussession with thin trading volumes as markets in Italy, Austriaand Greece were shut for a public holiday.

Weighing on the benchmark index was a drop among interestrate-sensitive banks .SX7P as eurozone government bond yieldswent further into negative territory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B1HT

The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday forthe first time since 2007 and remained inverted for the secondstraight trading session, the clearest signal yet that theworld's largest economy may tip into recession. US/

Equity investors sought safe-haven assets, following a slewof weak data suggesting a slowdown in global growth and theongoing U.S.-China trade saga as well as geopolitical tensionsin certain emerging economies.

"Its clear that some repricing is happening as we had a goodstart to the year, but the last few months have been truncatedby the trade war issue," said Geoffrey Yu, head of UK chiefinvestment office at UBS Wealth Management.

"It's going to take a lot more than just one day's move or acouple of data points in a single day to really confirm arecession," Yu added.

The U.S. curve inversion increased pressure on the U.S.Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, with traders currentlypricing in a quarter-point rate cut at each of the Fed'sremaining three policy meetings in 2019.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE underperformed its European peers,weighed down by oil majors and several heavyweight stocks thattraded without dividend entitlement.

In earnings news, strong numbers from beer maker CarlsbergCARLb.CO and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO pushed shares of both Danish companies higher.

Drillisch DRIG.DE and United InternetUTDI.DE slidlower, after the German telecom firms cut their profitoutlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A5T8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A5BO