Quantcast

European shares slip on recession, Brexit worries

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 29 (Reuters) - European stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Thursday, as fears of a global recession and the impact of a disorderly Brexit kept investors away from risky assets.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to suspend Britain's parliament for more than a month before Brexit, a move that will limit the time opponents have to derail a disorderly Brexit and increases the chance that Johnson could face a vote of no-confidence in his government.

However, the fall in the pound helped Britain's FTSE 100 rise 0.14% and outperform the pan-European STOXX 600 index , which was flat by 0710 GMT.

British IT group Micro Focus slumped 24% after it warned on profit, citing lower spending by clients.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MCRO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar