European shares slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief Powell's testimony

Reuters

Reuters


July 10 (Reuters) - European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony where investors will closely watch for signs of an interest-rate cut later this month.

Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress at 1400 GMT, and investors see a worrying lack of inflation globally as one reason for Powell to sound suitably dovish.

The pan-European shares index fell 0.2% and was on course to extend losses to a fourth day, with Spain's IBEX underperforming with a 0.4% loss.





