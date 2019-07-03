European shares slightly higher after EU picks France's Lagarde as ECB head

Reuters





July 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Wednesday on hopes that France'sChristine Lagarde, who was named the new head of the European Central Bank, will continue with the dovish policy stance of current chief Mario Draghi.

If approved by the European parliament, Lagarde will succeed Draghi when his term expires at the end of October.

Government bond yields in much of the euro zone fell to fresh record lows on the news and bank stocks , which tend to suffer from a low interest rate environment, fell 0.5%.

German consumer goods company Henkel HNKG_p.DE rose 1.5% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" as the brokerage expects the company's recovery in the second half of the year to drive future growth.

European chipmakers took a hit after a senior U.S. official told the Commerce Department's enforcement staff this week that China'sHuawei should still be treated as blacklisted.

The news comes as a stark difference from U.S. President Donald Trump decision over the weekend to ease a ban on sales to the Chinese firm.

STMicroelectronics , STMicroelectronics and Infineon fell between 1% and 2%.