UPDATE 2-European shares slide as U.S.-China trade war intensifies



* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

* Trump tells U.S. companies to seek alternatives to Chinaops

* Peppa Pig-owner Entertainment One surges on Hasbro deal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday after U.S.President Donald Trump furiously reacted to China's latestimposition of tariffs on certain U.S. goods, while a lack ofdirection in the U.S. central bank's rate outlook somewhatfrustrated investors.

In a surprise move Beijing imposed additional tariffs onthousands of U.S. products effective Sept. 1, infuriating Trumpwho hit back asking U.S. companies to start looking foralternatives to their China operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered toimmediately start looking for an alternative to China, includingbringing ... your companies HOME and making your products in theUSA," Trump said as part of a series of tweets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0XP

Markets reacted sharply to those developments, with WallStreet indexes shedding over 1% and the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX ending 0.7% lower after a volatile session. Germany'strade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI fell 1.2%.

Trade-sensitive autos .SXAP , mining .SXPP and techstocks .SX8P were the biggest losers across Europe, whiledefensive real estate stocks .SX86P were the only ones inpositive territory.

The benchmark index still managed to record its first weeklygain in four weeks.

European equities have seen wild swings in August amid fearsthat the economic effects of the U.S.-China trade war could tipmajor economies into recession.

ECONOMIC PAIN

"The trade war will only get uglier and cause both sidesmore economic pain before we see a final resolution," saidEdward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Trump is going to try to gather as many chips as he can totry and punish China before settling on a deal that appeases a majority ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections."

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latestcomments also came under Trump's attack as the President askedwhether his appointee to the central bank was a greater "enemy"than China's leader Xi Jinping to the country.

Powell, in a much anticipated speech at an economicsymposium at Jackson Hole said the U.S. central bank would "actas appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion on track,but did not offer a clear indication on future interestrate-cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02K

"His statement wasn't as clear as we hoped it would be, butit was enough to show that he was at least leaning towards arate cut in September," said Philip Marey, senior U.S.strategist at Rabobank.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE had its fourth straight week oflosses, the longest streak since February. Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L had the biggest negative impact on theday. .L

Among individual stocks, Kloeckner & Co KCOGn.DE sharesjumped 7% after a newspaper said ThyssenkruppTKAG.DE was intalks to buy the metals distributor. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I5MH

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment OneETO.L hit a life highafter agreeing to be acquired by Hasbro. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J1VW (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh & Amy Caren Daniel in BengaluruEditing by Patrick Graham and David Holmes) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))