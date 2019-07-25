Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares sink as Draghi disappoints rate-cut bulls



By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

July 25 (Reuters) - European stock markets turned into a seaof red on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalledmonetary policy easing ahead, but disappointed investors whosought more clarity on its action to stimulate a slowingeconomy.

Investors initially cheered the ECB's policy statement,which said the central bank saw rates at present or lower levelsthrough mid-2020 and was considering other easing options,lifting the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX to its highestlevel in more than a year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJ

Howeve, the gains soon evaporated and the index tumbled morethan 0.5% after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the risk of arecession in the euro zone was "pretty low", policymakers didnot discuss interest rate cuts at Thursday's meeting and theywould wait for more data before "taking action."

"He made it clear that these things presented in thestatement are options and not necessarily forthcoming, so thatwas a bit of a disappointment for markets," said Rabobankstrategist Bas Van Geffen. "He wasn't as vocal with what thenext steps would be at the central bank."

Expectations of easier monetary policy have spurred a rallyin stocks globally since steep falls in May, but analysts warnit may now be difficult with expectations for interest rate cutsfrom the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve already priced in.

"The danger is that investors have become too complacent,relying fully on accommodative monetary policy, and ignoring thelate-cycle risks that are lingering in the background," said Wolfgang Bauer, fixed income manager at M&G Investments.

German shares .GDAXI suffered the biggest blow, falling1.3%. A survey showed Germany's business morale plunged in June,stoking fears a manufacturing crisis is pulling Europe's largesteconomy towards recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2ZN.

Car parts maker Hella HLE.DE , down about 6%, emerged asthe latest company to warn of a deteriorating environment in thesector, with weak results from U.S. automaker Ford Motor CoF.N and Japan'sNissan Motor Co7201.T adding to woes.

Banks .SX7P ended 0.2% lower after shooting up earlier inthe day on news the ECB discussed tiered deposit rates, whichwould mean banks are exempted in part from paying the ECB's 0.4%annual charge on their excess reserves, boosting their profits.

Helping limit losses on Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was a7.7% jump in drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc'sAZN.L shares after itraised its product sales forecast for 2019. Europe's healthcareindex .SXDP was among the few sectors trading higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q1PX

Other gainers included shares of the world's largest brewerAnheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR , up 4.3%, after reporting thefastest beer sales growth in five years and defence andaerospace group Cobham COB.L , which topped the STOXX 600 witha 35% surge after U.S. private equity group Advent Internationalagreed to buy it for 4 billion pounds ($5 billion). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q1Y9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q0WU