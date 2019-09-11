European shares rise on signs of thaw in U.S.-China trade war

Reuters





Sept 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday, bolstered by China's move to exempt some U.S. goods from additional tariffs, the latest sign that a prolonged trade war between the two sides is cooling.

Trade-sensitive German shares led gains, with traders continuing to rotate into battered stocks such as autos and banks from defensive sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 0708 GMT.

China's finance ministry said on Wednesday 16 types of U.S. goods would be exempted by additional retaliatory tariffs from Sept. 17, further buoying investor sentiment.

Debt-laden French retailer Casino was the top gainer on STOXX 600, up 4.4%, on a report that rival Carrefour is weighing a possible bid potentially through an all-share deal.