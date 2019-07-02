Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat from two-month highs as trade fueled rally fades



* U.S. proposes $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Auto sector tumbles most among major European sectors

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 2 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Tuesday fromtwo-month highs hit in the previous session, as U.S.-China tradetalk euphoria subsided and Washington's latest tariff threats on$4 billion of additional EU goods held back market gains.

Days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, theU.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe by releasing a list of additional products - including olives,Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey - that could be hit withtariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA fell 0.6% as further tariffthreats become the latest salvo in a long-running dispute overaircraft subsidies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.10% by 0706GMT, with the trade-sensitive auto sector .SXAP tumbling0.72%.

"We've got the trade spat resurfacing between the U.S. andEU, which is reiterating Trump's protectionist stance on trade,and that is obviously not the kind of news you want to hear,"said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg in London.

"The uncertainty about what could still come on trade causesconfidence to fall and investors to hold back on theirinvestment, which is a driver in markets today."

Global stock markets rallied on Monday, with the STOXX 50index .STOXX50 hitting its highest level since February 2018,after the United States and China restarted trade negotiationsover the weekend after a long pause.

The STOXX 600 index had its worst performance in more thantwo years in May after a sudden escalation in U.S.-China tradetensions, but stocks recouped most of their losses since then onhopes that major central banks would be more accommodative tocounter the impact of the dispute.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that anytrade deal with China would need to be "somewhat tilted" infavour of the United States putting a damper on sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY The defensive healthcare sector took the lead in the mainindex, helped by Galapagos' shares GLPG.AS , which jumped 6%after the drugmaker announced it would submit its drugfilgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis to the FDAthis year.

Jupiter Fund ManagementJUP.L dropped 6.4% after thecompany said it is considering naming Devon Equity as an adviserfor its European Opportunities Trust.

