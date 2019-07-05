Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares retreat from 12-month highs on Hexagon outlook, dimmer rate cut hopes



* Hexagon slips after Q2 sales warning

* Chipmakers weak after Samsung's forecast

* German industrial orders weaker than expected in May

By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh

July 5 (Reuters) - European shares broke a six-day winningstreak on Friday as poor German data and a downbeat outlook fromSweden's Hexagon weighed, and losses deepened after strong U.S.jobs data saw investors trimming bets of an aggressive rate cutby the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX finished down 0.7%on broad-based losses, capping the week's gains at 1.4%. Theindex retreated from more than 12-months highs hit a dayearlier, fuelled by hopes of easier monetary policy from majorcentral banks.

The strong rebound in U.S. job growth in June temperedexpectations that the Fed would cut interest rates by 50 basispoints this month, which sent the dollar higher and U.S. stockslower. .NMKTS/GLOB

However, bets of a 25 basis point cut were still in play asdata showed wage gains in the U.S. were tepid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

"These (jobs growth) are good numbers, but a rate cut inJuly is still all but inevitable," said Luke Bartholomew,investment strategist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Hopes of accommodative monetary policy by major centralbanks and a U.S.-China trade truce were drivers of a fourth weekof gains for the European stocks benchmark.

With talks between Washington and Beijing set to resume nextweek, Citi economist Catherine Mann warned that the truce hadnot removed the uncertainty that is still weighing on the globalgrowth outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2441C2

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST isamong those suffering. It announced 700 job cuts and warned of adrop in quarterly organic sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460NP

One trader said the "fairly big cut for a one-monthdownturn" had sent shockwaves through local firms and any withexposure to China.

Hexagon shares tumbled 11% to the bottom of the STOXX 600for their worst day in almost nine years.

That, along with news that German industrial orders hadfallen far more than expected in May, weighed on industrialstocks such as Schneider ElectricSCHN.PA , SiemensSIEGn.DE and SandvikSAND.ST . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2453V3

The industrial goods sector .SXNP was among the biggestdecliners, down 1.9% in its worst session since May.

Samsung Electronics005930.KS forecast a plunge in itssecond-quarter operating profit. citing the U.S.-China tradewar, and dragged European chipmakers AMS AMS.S ,STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI and SiltronicWAFGn.DE down morethan 2.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

The tech index .SX8P slid 1.3%.

Meanwhile, bank stocks .SX7P , which tend to gain in a highinterest rate environment, rose 0.3%.