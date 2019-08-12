Shutterstock photo

European shares rebound, AMS bid for Osram puts M&A in focus



Aug 12 (Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Mondayafter a tumultuous week highlighted by U.S.-China trade tensionsand Italy's political turmoil, with a bidding war for Germanlighting group Osram possibly heating up deal-making in theregion.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 .STOXX climbed 0.8% andall sub-sectors rose, but trading remained thin as most keymarkets in Asia were shut for holiday.

Osram shares were up 10%, while AMS shares fell 9%.

Shares of oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil PlcTLW.L jumped15% after it announced a major oil discovery in the Orinduikblock in Guyana. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2580WX

Worries of the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat, however,still hovered over markets - with no sign of a truce in sight.Goldman Sachs over the weekend warned that a trade deal wasunlikely before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))