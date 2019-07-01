Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares rally to near 2-mth highs on U.S-China trade reprieve



* All major sectors in the black, tech leads gains

* Trump says China trade talks 'back on track'

* Atlantia down, accuses Rome of leaks in concession row (Updates to close)

July 1 (Reuters) - European shares surged on Monday to theirhighest in nearly two months, led by trade-sensitive technologystocks after the United States and China agreed to restart tradenegotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% onbroad-based gains, with the STOXX 50 index .STOXX50 ofEurope's biggest stocks rising 1.3% to its highest level sinceFebruary 2018 before closing 0.7% higher.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, PresidentDonald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart XiJinping including no new tariffs and reducing restrictions ontech company Huawei.

From its side, China agreed to make unspecified newpurchases of U.S. farm products and restart negotiations afterthe last round collapsed in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Stocks across the globe rose on the news, with the S&P 500 .SPX hitting record highs. .NMKTS/GLOB

In Europe, Frankfurt's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI rallied1%, the most among the major European indexes, while the techindex .SX8P rose 1.9% as chipmakers were boosted by the Huaweirelief.

InfineonIFXGn.DE , SiltronicWAFGn.DE , ams AGAMS.S ,STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI and ASM InternationalASMI.AS rosebetween 3.7% and 5.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2421R0

The blue-chip Swiss index .SSMI gained 0.7% despite stocksbeing blocked from trading on EU exchanges after talks toresolve a dispute between Brussels and Switzerland collapsed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2410UV

"TEMPORARY RELIEF RALLY"

The breakthrough in trade talks helped the STOXX 600 indexstart the second half of the year on a strong note, afterposting its biggest first half yearly gains since 1998 onFriday.

After a sell-off in May that marked its weakest monthlyperformance in over two years, the main index climbed 4.2% inJune on hopes that major central banks would be moreaccommodating to counter the negative effects of a trade warthat has lasted for months.

But analysts warned against excessive optimism given nodeadline was set for progress on a deal, and both parties remainat odds over significant parts of an agreement.

"Markets are seeing a temporary relief rally (from the tradetruce). But, it needs to be more than that to sustain it, Ithink," said Edmund Shing, global head of equity derivativesstrategy, BNP Paribas

"Even if you don't get a deal, you need to see someprogress."

