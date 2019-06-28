Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares notch best first-half gain in two decades



* German stocks outperform European peers

* Deutsche Bank gains after passing Fed stress test

* Merlin Entertainments soars after buyout offer

June 28 (Reuters) - A surge in German shares helped Europeanequities mark their best first-half performance in over twodecades on Friday, with investors awaiting the outcome ofU.S-China trade talks to see if the rally can continue.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX closed up 0.7%, withFrankfurt's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI outperforming othermajor indexes with a 1% rise, aided by top lender Deutsche BankAG DBKGn.DE .

The bank's shares rose 3.3% after it passed an annual healthcheck by the U.S. Federal Reserve. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1PE

Gains on the main STOXX index were broad-based, with sectorsexposed to trade tensions, such as technology and automakers,climbing.

Investors are looking ahead to talks between U.S. PresidentDonald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over theirlong-drawn trade dispute at the sidelines of the G20 summit onSaturday. Trump said he hoped for productive talks with China,but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve fromescalating tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

While most investors do not see both sides striking a tradedeal, Trump is expected to hold off from imposing new tariffs onChinese goods.

"The market is still hoping that there might be a positivecommunication after the meet," said Rabobank strategist Bas VanGeffen.

The STOXX index enjoyed its best first half yearly gainssince 1998 on Friday, rising 14.5%, on expectations that majorcentral banks would be more accommodative to counter the impactof the tariff dispute.

"What we see with this positive first half of the year iswhen the Fed started turning around. And if you actually see theFed follow through this, you might see the momentum more or lessintact," said Geffen.

Also on investors' radar is a standoff between Switzerlandand the European Commission over a stalled partnership treaty,with the Swiss government triggering measures to counterBrussels' refusal to extend recognition to Swiss stock markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZ8N215014

Starting on July 1, the Swiss will forbid European Uniontrading venues from offering or facilitating trading in certainshares of companies with a registered office in Switzerland.

Swiss stock index .SSMI shrugged off the news to rise0.4%. Bourses in Paris.FCHI , Madrid.IBEX and .FTMIB posted gains between 0.6% and 0.9%, while London-listed stockslagged with a 0.3% rise as energy stocks fell.

Travel and leisure stocks .SXTP led gains on the mainSTOXX index, with a 1.6% rise after shares of Madame Tussaudsowner Merlin Entertainments MERL.L jumped 14%.

Merlin said it would be acquired by Lego's founding familyand private equity firm Blackstone GroupBX.N in a dealvaluing the company and its debt at nearly 6 billion pounds($7.6 billion).