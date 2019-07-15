Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares muted as Germany's weak economic outlook weighs



(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* Germany to face weak economic trend in Q2

* Chinese monthly activity data upbeat

* AB InBev falls after pulling Budweiser listing (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Susan Mathew and Amy Caren Daniel

July 15 (Reuters) - European shares trod water on Monday asworrying comments on Germany's industrial and services sectorscurbed optimism stemming from China's encouraging factory outputand retails sales data.

Germany's Economy ministry said its industrial activity issluggish and recent data pointed to slower growth in theservices sector, which led Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI to give upgains of as much as 1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N249011

"The German manufacturing sector has been contractingthroughout 2019, but what is concerning about this update is thetalks about slowing growth in the services sector, which wasactually doing well," said David Madden, market analyst at CMCMarkets in the UK.

"Germany is the powerhouse of Europe and if their economyisn't in good shape that is going to spell bad news for everyoneelse (European countries)."

The pan-region index .STOXX traded flat at 0904 GMT.German shares .GDAXI , which have a significant exposure toChina, were trading up 0.2% as Chinese factory output and retailsales data topped forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

"The June data... is an imminent upturn, markets seem to begrowing a bit more confident that the stimulus we've seen fromChinese authorities over the past six to nine months is actuallyworking its way through the system," said Florian Hense,European economist at Berenberg in London.

Auto stocks .SXAP were the biggest gainers, up 1%,followed by the technology sector .SX8P .

Regional chipmakers gained after a senior U.S. official saidthe United States may approve licenses for companies to re-startnew sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker HuaweiHWT.UL in as little as two weeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1H3

InfineonIFXGn.DE , ASM ASMI.AS and STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI rose between 0.2% and 0.8%.

European shares saw a massive fall in May due to a sharpescalation in trade tensions, but have recovered since on hopesof looser monetary policy from major banks. Positivedevelopments on trade is a key factor that will determine ifthis rally can sustain.

Galapagos NVGLPG.AS surged 1% to top the regionalbenchmark after Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O said it will invest$5.1 billion in the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F05Y

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR dropped after itpulled the planned listing of its Asia Pacific unit in HongKong, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd1876.HK , in whatwould have been the world's biggest initial public offering of2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1CBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G03U

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))