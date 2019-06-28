Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares move higher ahead of pivotal G20 meeting



* Traders say markets in tight trading range ahead of G20meet

* Deutsche Bank gains after passing Fed stress test

June 28 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Friday,as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a critical G20 meetingwhere the outcome of U.S-China trade talks will be closelymonitored against the backdrop of a slowing global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a high-profilemeeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, andmarkets are nervous over whether the outcome of that meetingwill produce progress in ending the year-long trade war that hasdented growth in global markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.16% by0800 GMT, and Frankfurt's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI outperformed other major indexes, rising 0.39% on the strengthof top lender Deutsche Bank.

"People don't know what to think before the upcomingmeeting, so we're likely to see a lot of instability,uncertainty and a general lack of direction which will beresolved only at the end of the weekend," said Josh Mahoney,market analyst at IG in London.

"I'd err on the side of caution, we aren't going to see amajor breakthrough on trade but maybe we will see plans forfurther discussions down the line and that in itself could givesome sort of boost to markets to say it's not necessarily overquite yet."

Hopes of a deal were muddied by a report saying Xi wouldgive Trump a set of conditions to be met by the United Statesbefore reaching any settlement, with sentiment further dampenedby a threat that the U.S. may move ahead with further tariffs onChinese goods after the weekend summit.

The uncertainty in markets caused by conflicting reports ontrade in the week leading up to the G20 meet in Japan stalled arally in stocks this month, and set the main index on pace topost its first weekly loss in June.

Still the benchmark index is up about 3.5% in June onexpectations that major central banks would be moreaccommodative to counter the impact of the tariff dispute thathelped the STOXX 600 index recoup most of its steep losses inMay.

Deutsche Bank rose 3.1% after it passed an annual healthcheck by the U.S. Federal Reserve, clearing a second rigoroushurdle at a critical time for the German lender in tests thatmeasure banks' ability to weather a major economic downturn.

"Deutsche Bank was one of the leading lights of Europeanbanking, and the idea now is that if we are seeing increasedstability in the firm, there is potential for them to be pairingup with another bank, so it's a value play right now," Mahoneysaid.

Travel and leisure stocks surged 1%, the most among majorEuropean sectors, after shares of Madame Tussauds owner MerlinEntertainments MERL.L jumped 14%.

Merlin said it would be acquired by Lego's founding familyand private equity firm Blackstone GroupBX.N in a dealvaluing the company and its debt at nearly 6 billion pounds($7.6 billion).