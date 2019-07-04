Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares hover at 12-month high on Italy relief, trade optimism



* Metso gains on plans to merge Minerals unit with Outotec

* Osram rises after confirming takeover bid from Bain andCarlyle

* Italian banks climb after favourable EU decision (Adds analyst comment, details; Updates prices)

July 4 (Reuters) - European shares hovered at more thanone-year high on Thursday as Italian banks gained on relief thatthe country avoided a EU disciplinary action over its publicfinances and investors took heart from signs that U.S.-Chinatrade talks were back on track.

By 0813 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX wasflat, while the euro zone's STOXXE .STOXXE edged 0.1% higher,a day after the bourses hit fresh 2019 peaks on hopes thatFrance's Christine Lagarde will stick to ECB's dovish stance asthe bank's next chief.

Milan's FTMIB .FTMIB hit a fresh two-month peak, while itsbank index .FTIT8300 climbed about 3% after Italy persuadedthe European Commission that new measures submitted this weekwould help bring its growing debt in line with EU fiscal rules. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24436V

While Italy has dodged the bullet for now, the ghost of adisciplinary action could be back in the autumn when the 2020budget will be drafted, said ING senior economist Paolo Pizzoli.

"As things stand, crafting a fiscally sound 2020 budget willprove challenging."

Trading volumes are likely to be thin as U.S. financialmarkets remained shut for Independence Day. The three main WallStreet indexes clinched fresh record closing highs a day before,as a spate of weak economic data firmed up bets that the U.S.Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to spur growth.

Expectations of lower borrowing costs have helped Europeanequities recover from May's losses and resume their 2019 rally.The STOXX 600 is up more than 16% this year.

Meanwhile, trade-sensitive autos sector .SXAP rose 0.5% onnews that top representatives from the United States and Chinaare arranging to resume talks next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2441C2

Also helping the auto stocks were gains in shares of Frenchcar parts company ValeoVLOF.PA after it won 500 million euros($564 million) worth of orders for its 'Lidar' car sensorproducts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23A029

Dealmaking aided the sentiment with Finnish engineeringgroup MetsoMETSO.HE up more than 3.8% after the company saidit would merge OutotecOTE1V.HE with its main Minerals unit tocreate a larger engineering firm serving the minerals, metalsand aggregates industries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2450Y3

In Germany, Osram OSRn.DE rose 2.6%, extending Wednesday'smore than 10% jump after the lighting company confirmed it hadreceived a takeover offer of 3.4 billion euros ($3.84 billion)from Bain and Carlyle CG.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2443YN

British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L and Coca-Cola HBCCCH.L were the top decliners on the pan-European benchmark index astheir shares were trading ex-dividend. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))