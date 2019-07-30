Quantcast

European shares hit by Bayer, Lufthansa; FTSE shines

By Reuters

Reuters


July 30 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday as grim forecasts from German giants Bayer and Lufthansa soured sentiment, while a battered pound helped London's blue-chip index outperform for a second day.

Bayer slipped 4.4% as it became the latest agricultural supplies company to be affected by flooded farms in the United States and by trade disputes, saying its full-year earnings target has become harder to reach.

Taking other airlines down with it, Germany's Lufthansa dropped 3.5% after posting a decline in second-quarter earnings and saying that the European market was likely to remain challenging this year.

Combined, that pushed Germany's main stocks index 0.2% lower by 0713 GMT, while the pan-European stocks benchmark fell 0.2%.

London's blue chip FTSE 100 index touched 11 month highs, helped by a 3% jump in shares in energy giant BP . GBP/





This article appears in: Economy , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar