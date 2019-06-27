Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares hand back gains after White House dampens Sino-U.S. trade optimism



* White House says no agreements done ahead of trade talks

* DAX outperforms most bourses

* Bayer soars after Elliot reveals stake

By Susan Mathew

June 27 (Reuters) - European shares handed back gains toclose flat on Thursday after comments from the White House undidoptimism over a potential Sino-U.S. trade deal, while a strongrally in shares of chemicals giant Bayer propped up Germanequities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose as much as0.4% earlier in the day, spurred by signs overnight of progressbetween Washington and Beijing in resolving their trade disputethat has roiled markets for the past year.

However, White house adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursdayno specific agreements had been made ahead of talks between U.S.President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinpingthis weekend and Washington was still insisting on structuralchanges on intellectual property and enforcement mechanisms. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001

Another Trump administration official also told Reuters thatlifting sanctions on Chinese telecom equipment maker HuaweiTechnologies seemed unlikely. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y0VB

Analysts warned against excessive optimism.

"China is unlikely to make more concessions than they havealready made and certainly they will not make the type ofconcessions that Trump is expecting and eventually the trade warwill resume," said Simona Gambarini, a markets economist atCapital Economics in London said before the White Housecomments.

Losses were led by the real estate .SX86P and energy .SXEP sectors, down 1.1% and 0.8% respectively.

While most major country indexes in the region closed flatto lower, Germany's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI outperformed,up 0.2%, boosted by Bayer's 8.7% rally.

Bayer BAYGn.DE surged after the group hired a lawyer andformed a committee to address glyphosate litigation, and asactivist shareholder Elliott Associates said it had built up a1.1 billion euros stake in the company and considered the stockundervalued. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y16I

The biggest gainer on the STOXX 600 index was H&M HMb.ST ,up 13.7% after the Swedish fashion retailer said sales of itssummer collections had gotten off to a good start and that itwas selling more clothes at full price. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y116

Its upbeat tone drove a 2.2% rise in the retail sector.

On the flip side, Chr HansenCHRH.CO tumbled 13.8% afterthe Danish food ingredients maker cut its revenue outlook forthe year, hit by a disappointing performance at its foodcolouring and animal health businesses in the latest quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y113