European shares grind higher ahead of Powell speech

Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher early onFriday, with all eyes on a speech by Federal Reserve ChiefJerome Powell for confirmation the the U.S. central bank isstill on course to deliver another cut in interest rates nextmonth.

The highly-anticipated address at the Jackson Hole symposiumis due at 1400 GMT and follows minutes from the Fed's Julymeeting which have cooled money market expectations of a biggerhalf-point cut next month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% at 0710GMT, rebounding from a fall on Thursday due to by mixed readingsof business growth across major economies and as a jump in thepound slammed London stocks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE index also rose 0.5%, while theeuro-zone benchmark .STOXXE gained 0.6% and outperformed themarket.

SimCorp A/S jumped 7.7%, and was the biggest gainer on thebenchmark index, after the software company upgraded itsfinancial forecast for 2019. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))