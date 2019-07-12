Quantcast

European shares flat, Daimler's profit warning knocks auto stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


July 12 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed in early trade on Friday, as investors parsed through China trade data that came in at market open, an indicator of global economic growth, while a profit warning from Daimler knocked down auto stocks.

China's yuan-denominated exports rose 6.1% in the first half of this year from a year earlier, while imports increased 1.4%, customs data showed, which resulted in a trade surplus of 1.23 trillion yuan ($178.94 billion) for the first six months.

The data comes after a spate of disappointing economic reports from around the globe, which showed that the global economy suffered from a protracted U.S.-China trade war that forced major central banks to take a more accommodative stance.

Daimler slipped 2.7% after the luxury carmaker warned investors it expected to swing to a second-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 1.6 billion euros.

Healthcare stocks slipped as drugmakers resumed their slide after the White House said it was ditching a key plan to lower U.S. drug prices and raising the possibility of new measures focused on drugmakers.





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar